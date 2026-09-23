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Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 11:49 AM IST

Cuba Walks Out Of UN After Trump Calls Island An ‘Absolutely Failed State’ During Fiery UNGA Speech

A diplomatic clash unfolded at the United Nations after Cuba’s delegation walked out during US President Donald Trump’s UN General Assembly address. Trump described Cuba as an “absolutely failed state” and said Washington was seeking fundamental change on the island. He also said the Cuban government was facing unprecedented pressure. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel defended Cuba’s sovereignty and criticised Washington’s approach, adding another layer to the decades-long confrontation between the two countries. The dramatic exchange at the UN comes as US-Cuba tensions remain a major foreign-policy issue, with Washington continuing to apply pressure on Havana.

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A diplomatic clash unfolded at the United Nations after Cuba’s delegation walked out during US President Donald Trump’s UN General Assembly address.

Trump described Cuba as an “absolutely failed state” and said Washington was seeking fundamental change on the island. He also said the Cuban government was facing unprecedented pressure.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel defended Cuba’s sovereignty and criticised Washington’s approach, adding another layer to the decades-long confrontation between the two countries.

The dramatic exchange at the UN comes as US-Cuba tensions remain a major foreign-policy issue, with Washington continuing to apply pressure on Havana.

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