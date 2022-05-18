Cricket brings geographically distant nations like India, Jamaica very close: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind with his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind arrived for a state dinner hosted by Jamaican Governor-General Patrick Allen at King's House in Kingston, Jamaica on May 18. Indian President Ram President Ram Nath Kovind on May 18 while attending the state dinner said that it is his first state visit to Jamaica as India and Jamaica mark 60 years of their Diplomatic relationships. He said that Cricket icons like Chris Gayle, George Headley are admired by cricket lovers in India. “Cricket icons like Chris Gayle, George Headley, Michael Holding are admired by generations of Indian cricket lovers. Cricket binds our geographically distant nations very close. Greatness of Usain Bolt is well known to Indian sports lovers,” he added.