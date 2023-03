Crew-6 mission: SpaceX launches NASA's latest space station crew to orbit | SpaceX Launch Video

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched a four-man crew to orbit. The crew will chase the International Space Station with a scheduled docking at 1:17 a.m. ET Friday. A Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi joined two NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg for the flight.