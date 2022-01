Covid Updates: India records 3,17,532 new cases, 491 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 3,17,532 new cases of COVID-19, 2,23,990 recoveries, and 491 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 19,24,051. Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru will peak by January 25, with the city reporting 35,000 cases in a day.