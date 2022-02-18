Covid Updates: 25,920 New Covid Cases in India | WHO warns against sub-variant BA.2 | Omicron | WHO

With 25,920 people testing positive for Coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,27,80,235, while the active cases dipped below three lakh after 43 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The Omicron variant, which led the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, is slowing down across the world. Many countries are removing the strict restrictions put in place to check the spread of the infection. But, a World health Organization (WHO) official has raised a fresh concern related to an Omicron sub-strain.