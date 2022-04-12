हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
IPL 2022
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health
Videos
Home
Videos
Covid Outbreak: China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits
China is battling its biggest spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure.
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.
Latest News
IPL 2022
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health
Videos