‘Covid is 90% less infectious…’: Study on Sars-CoV-2 reveals virus' ability to infect

The Sars-CoV-2 virus, within 20 minutes of becoming airborne, loses its ability to infect others, as per a recent study. The UK-based study suggests that the most loss occurs in the first five minutes. The findings of the study reaffirm the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. In an environment where humidity is lower than 50 percent, the virus becomes half as infectious within five seconds. In a more humid environment, the decline is significantly slower.