Covid-19: China halts short-term visas in South Korea, first response to COVID curbs | DNAIndiaNews

China suspended visas for South Koreans to enter the country. This is apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements on Chinese travellers. A brief notice said the ban would apply until South Korea lifted its “discriminatory measures on entrance by China” to the country. China has also threatened to retaliate against countries that require travellers from China to show a negative test result for COVID-19 taken within the previous 48 hours.