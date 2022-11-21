Search icon
Colorado Mass Shooting: 5 killed, several injured in LGBTQ nightclub

A gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightspot in Colorado Springs late on Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by "heroic" clubgoers.

