हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Chinese President Xi Jinping secures third term, creates history
Chinese Communist Party elects Xi Jinping as its general secretary for a precedent-breaking third term, introduces a Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
T20 World Cup
Salman Khan
Popular Stories
More
Mika Singh-Akanksha Puri to not get married? Swayamvar winner says 'we are just friends'
Viral video: Groom’s humongous cash garland stuns netizens
Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter talk about box office clash with Double XL, Mili | Exclusive
‘Muslim community terrorized in the name of religion’: Supreme Court on ‘tragic’ hate speech row
Diwali 2022: What does each of the 13 diyas lit on Diwali signify?
Most Viewed
More
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik ...
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Typ...
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita D...
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foo...
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica la...
Speed Reads
More
Optical Illusion: Spot the perfectly camouflaged snake in THIS image
JNU Merit List 1: Last date TODAY to block seat for UG admission at jnu.ac.in
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 application deadline extended, apply at kea.kar.nic.in
Diwali gift to Assam government employees, 4 percent DA hike announced
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 15 Investigator Grade-I and other posts at upsc.gov.in, know how to apply
Most Watched
More
Warning! 2022's strongest typhoon, moving at 240 kmph, to hi...
6 earthquakes jolt Jammu & Kashmir in less than 24 hours...
Amit Shah flags off ‘Freedom Rider Biker Rallies’ in Delhi...
NASA's Artemis I launch: Why is the historic rocket launch b...
DNA: Why Indore's engineer killed his family and committed s...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall