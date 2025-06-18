China Taiwan Conflict Taiwan to Produce Its Own Blood Bags Amid Rising China Tensions

Amid growing tensions with China, Taiwan is taking major steps to strengthen its emergency preparedness — starting with the domestic production of blood bags, a critical medical supply in times of war or crisis. Deputy Health Minister Lin Ching-yi confirmed that Taiwan is working with national security and health agencies to boost medical self-reliance. The move is seen as part of President Lai Ching-te's strategy to prepare the island nation for potential conflict, following lessons from the Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision comes as Taiwan faces increasing military pressure from Beijing, with the U.S. also expressing concern over Taiwan’s ability to store and distribute emergency medical resources like blood.