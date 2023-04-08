China begins military drills in Taiwan Strait over 40 planes cross sensitive median line

China on April 8, announced that it is launching three days of military drills in the Taiwan Strait to express anger at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with the speaker of the US House of Representatives. China's PLA has gone out to say that the drills would focus on the country’s “capabilities to seize control of sea, air and information under the support of our joint combat system,”