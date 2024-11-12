China At Least 35 Dead After Car Rams Into A Group Of People Outside Sports Centre In Zhuhai

China: State broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday that a car crashed into a crowd outside a sports center in Zhuhai, a city in southern China, on Monday night, killing 35 people and injuring 43 more. The 62-year-old male suspect, who is divorced, crashed his vehicle into the throng. When the police arrived on the scene, the suspect was attempting to use a knife to injure himself. Zhuhai police said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspect was sent to a hospital for treatment.