Ceuta Crisis Morocco Fueling Crisis Ceuta Prez Over Mass Border Crossing | Spain Migrant Crisis
The Ceuta border crisis has intensified tensions between Spain and Morocco. Ceuta's leader called the mass border crossing an atrocity. Juan Jesús Vivas blamed Morocco for allowing the unprecedented migrant surge.
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The Ceuta border crisis has intensified tensions between Spain and Morocco. Ceuta's leader called the mass border crossing an atrocity. Juan Jesús Vivas blamed Morocco for allowing the unprecedented migrant surge.