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Ceuta Crisis: 'Morocco Fueling Crisis' Ceuta Prez Over Mass Border Crossing | Spain Migrant Crisis

Ceuta Crisis: 'Morocco Fueling Crisis' Ceuta Prez Over Mass Border Crossing | Spain Migrant Crisis

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

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Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

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Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

Ceuta Crisis Morocco Fueling Crisis Ceuta Prez Over Mass Border Crossing | Spain Migrant Crisis

The Ceuta border crisis has intensified tensions between Spain and Morocco. Ceuta's leader called the mass border crossing an atrocity. Juan Jesús Vivas blamed Morocco for allowing the unprecedented migrant surge.

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The Ceuta border crisis has intensified tensions between Spain and Morocco. Ceuta's leader called the mass border crossing an atrocity. Juan Jesús Vivas blamed Morocco for allowing the unprecedented migrant surge.

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