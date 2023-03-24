Caught on Cam: “Not the first time…” China tries to bully Uyghur activist at UNHRC, fails to do so

At the United Nations Human Rights Council, China interrupted Uyghur Congress president Dolkun Isa as he started speaking about the grim human rights situation of Uyghurs in Beijing. World Uyghur Congress President Dolkun Isa was abruptly interrupted in the midst of his intervention on the human rights situation of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province when his mike was switched off and the UN Human Rights Council President Vaclav Balek took over. Taking the forum after the interruption, the Chinese diplomat dubbed Isa as an "anti-China and separatist, violent element". However, the World Uyghur Congress President was soon given back the forum so that he can continue his intervention. Later while speaking to ANI, Dolkun Isa tore into China and alleged that this was ‘not the first time’ that something like this has happened. He further called the Chinese government ‘scared’ of truth and justice. The incident happened during the 52nd Session of the UNHRC in Geneva.