Car Rammed Into Mayor's Home; Buildings On Fire: France Braces For New Violence Post Teen's Funeral

Rioters on Saturday reportedly set fire to a residential building in France’s Grigny as violence continued on the fifth day of the demonstration despite French authorities deploying reinforcements to flashpoint cities. Authorities made hundreds of arrests on the fifth night of unrest sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old who was laid to rest earlier in the day. Extra forces and equipment were sent to Lyon, Grenoble and Marseille, which had previously seen intense rioting. The country activated 45,000 police and gendarmes across France Saturday night to quell riots.