Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Cannot even go for practice due to fuel crisis: SL cricketer Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne waited in a long queue at the fuel station to fill up his car after two days on July 16. The young international cricketer who made his international debut in 2019 is now upset by the recent crisis in the country. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We have to go for practices in Colombo and to different other places as club cricket season is going on but I have been standing in queue for fuel for the past 2 days. I got it filled for Rs 10,000 which will last another 2-3 days only.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.