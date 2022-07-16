Cannot even go for practice due to fuel crisis: SL cricketer Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne waited in a long queue at the fuel station to fill up his car after two days on July 16. The young international cricketer who made his international debut in 2019 is now upset by the recent crisis in the country. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We have to go for practices in Colombo and to different other places as club cricket season is going on but I have been standing in queue for fuel for the past 2 days. I got it filled for Rs 10,000 which will last another 2-3 days only.”