A Canadian company supplying battle-ready armored vehicles to Ukraine plans to deliver the 200 vehicles Ottawa promised to Kyiv before summer, the firm's Chief Executive Officer Roman Shimonov said on Thursday. Ontario-based Roshel Inc builds armored vehicles for government and commercial organizations, including the U.S State Department and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).