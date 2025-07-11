Canada Plane Crash Indian-Origin Student Pilot Killed In Mid-Air Crash In Canada

A devastating mid-air collision near Steinbach, Manitoba, has claimed the life of Sreehari Sukesh, a 23-year-old trainee pilot from Kochi, Kerala. The incident occurred during a routine flight exercise involving two single-engine Cessna aircraft, operated by Harv's Air pilot training school. According to the school’s president, Adam Penner, both pilots were practicing takeoffs and landings and may have attempted to land at the same time, resulting in the fatal crash just a few hundred yards from the runway. Despite being equipped with radios, the pilots reportedly did not see each other in time.