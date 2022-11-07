Canada celebrates first Hindu Heritage Month in November

November 1 marked Canada’s first official Hindu Heritage Month. Bharat Mata Mandir in collaboration with Hindu Forum Canada celebrated the event. Several federal and provincial parliamentarians, mayor city of Brampton and city councillors participated in the event. The politicians stressed on the importance of Hindu Heritage Month. Hindu Vedic Scholar, Jeffery Armstrong was the keynote speaker of the event. He warmth the emotions of over 150 participants through his speech and commitment to Dharma.