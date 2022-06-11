Cable for Artificial heart created in Moscow

A cable for an artificial heart has been created in Moscow. Engineers have spent six months to develop and implement the project. The cable has already been tested for compatibility with human tissues, which came out as successful. This diagram clearly shows how the invention works. The artificial heart has a built-in pump. The cable ensures its operation and transmits vital information about the blood flow to the control panel. These braids prevent the veins from breaking when exposed to mechanical loads inside the body. It is sealed in a shell for protection. The process of cable making is done here, the first node – the giving device. A silver coated copper core rolls from the coil into the extruder. The granules go through the cylinder. the polymer melts under the influence of high temperature. It is superimposed on a conductive core with the help of a forming tool. Then it goes to the cooling baths, and the polymer hardens. One of the latest developments is the thinnest and lightest optical cable in the world. It opens up new opportunities for the aircraft industry and cosmonautics.