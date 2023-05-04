Britains Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation ceremony without wife Meghan

Britain's Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles without his wife Meghan. Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news. Harry will attend the event while Meghan will remain in California with their children. Their eldest, Archie, turns four on the same day. Charles will be crowned on May 6, surrounded by foreign heads of state and dignitaries.