Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals his morning routine, diet, and fitness regime

The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician Rishi Sunak on 25 October was sworn-in as UK’s first Indian-origin British Prime Minister. Sunak addressed the nation outside 10 Downing Street after his appointment by King Charles III, capping the latest extraordinary twist in UK politics following Boris Johnson's downfall in July.