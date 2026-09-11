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Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

BRICS Summit 2026 India To Push BRICS Digital Currency Link Despite Political Technical Hurdles

At the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India is driving a key financial initiative: linking Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) across member states to make cross-border trade faster, safer, and cheaper.

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At the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India is driving a key financial initiative: linking Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) across member states to make cross-border trade faster, safer, and cheaper.

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