Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly recommends action against L-G, Chief Secretary
Weather update: IMD predicts rains in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, other states; full list here
From Axis Bank to Canara Bank: Four banks increased FD rates for senior citizens, check details
Meet engineer who cracked UPSC IFS exam with AIR 90 after 5 failed attempts, shares tips to clear exam
Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'
'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup
'Adipurush jaisi behooda film...': OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film 'senseless' A certificate
Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post and departed from Dhaka amid violent protests, news agency AFP quoted a source as saying. She is reportedly travelling to India.
