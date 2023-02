Born in Old Delhi, Dies In Exile: The Rise & Fall of Pakistan’s Former President Pervez Musharraf

The one who Ruled Pakistan for a decade, the tough-talking four-star general, the architect of Kargil War and the one with a troubled legacy. General Pervez Musharraf died following a prolonged illness at the age of 79. Musharraf was known for his unique antics which took him to great heights politically but eventually also led to his downfall. Here’s a look at the rise and fall of Musharraf.