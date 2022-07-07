Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Boris Johnson in trouble: Timeline of scandals faced by Boris Johnson's government

British PM Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of Conservative party. Take a look at the Timeline of scandals under Boris Johnson's government.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.