Big India-US Drone Deal: India to acquire 'MQ-9 Predators'; all about the world's deadliest drone

PM Modi state visit to US: For the first time in 9 Years, all eyes on PM Modi's state visit to the US, the highest level of honor bilaterally, top-notch level in diplomatic relations, and India's ever evolving importance in the eyes of US. But, there is something else grabbing headlines. India's move to buy armed drones from the US, MQ-9 Reaper drones they're called. What are reaper drones, what makes them special, and how will it be beneficial for India? Let’s take a look.