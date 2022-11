Big Blow for Rishi Sunak! Senior minister Gavin Williamson quits amid bullying allegations

Rishi Sunak’s judgement is under question as Sir Gavin Williamson quit his cabinet just a fortnight after his appointment. The prime minister will also appear in the House of Commons to face parliamentarians following the loss of his ally, who stood down after saying that the allegations of bullying has become “a distraction” from the work of the government and he was stepping down to “clear” his name.