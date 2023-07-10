BBC Suspends Presenter for Paying Rs 37 Lakh to Teenager for Sexually Explicit Photos

Britain's BBC suspended a male member of staff on July 9 following an allegation that one of its star presenters paid a teenager thousands of pounds to pose for sexually explicit photos, beginning when they were 17 years old. The broadcaster said it first became aware of a complaint in May, but new allegations of a different nature were made to it on July 6, and it had informed "external authorities."

