Bangladesh Unrest 4 Killed in Clashes During NCP Rally in Mujib’s Hometown Curfew Imposed

4 killed in clashes during NCP rally in Mujibur Rahman’s hometown. At least four people were killed and nine others injured in Gopalganj, Bangladesh during clashes surrounding a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally. Violence broke out between supporters of the banned Awami League and police who were trying to control the situation with tear gas and grenades. 22-hour curfew imposed from 8 pm Wednesday; authorities vowed action against attackers. NCP went ahead with its anniversary rally, defying disruptions and damage to the stage and sound system. NCP blamed banned Awami League, vowed own justice if authorities failed. Protesters reportedly attacked police vehicles and the local administrative chief's convoy prompting security forces to open fire. Tensions high as Hasina’s legacy fuels anger, overshadowing her father’s role.