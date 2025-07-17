Bangladesh Unrest 4 Killed in Clashes During NCP Rally in Mujib’s Hometown Curfew Imposed

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shikhar Dhawan to return to Lord's after India's major loss in 3rd Test vs England: 'Ab meri baari hai...'

Ishaan Khatter part of Gully Boy 2? Siddhant Chaturvedi drops major hints about Dhadak 2 crossover with Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster

After Jeff Bezos' Amazon, THIS retail giant has announced fresh layoffs, cutting hundreds of jobs due to...

29 soldiers killed in BLA attack, Is Pakistan Army losing war against militants in Balochistan?

Bad news for Virat Kohli as Karnataka govt blames RCB management for Bengaluru stampede, mentions name of star batter

Student from this college bags record-breaking salary package of Rs 1.45 crore first time in 25 years, not IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, it is...

At least 50 killed in massive fire at Iraq shopping mall, horrific video surfaces

Will Joe Root break Sachin Tendulkar's historic Test record at Old Trafford? England's star all-rounder set to become...

Why this relative of Mukesh Ambani is selling his Rs 6,800 crore business, says no one ready to..., name is...

Good news for Delhi commuters, Rekha Gupta government set to change transport system, smart travel cards, new bus routes, and...

The Simplification Visionary: Ishaan Agarwal and his Ability to Transform The Global Business Technology

BIG tension for China, Pakistan, as Indian Army successfully test Akash Prime air defence system, it can engage multiple targets in...

Ram Kapoor recalls having no work, living off his wife’s income, earning Rs 1000: 'When I married Gautami…’

PAC cosmetics: Performance meets the Indian beauty requirements

Good news for Indians, THIS country is offering visa for just Rs 7500 to live and work for..., not France, US, UK, Spain, it is..., check how to apply

KKR star all-rounder announces retirement from international cricket, his name is....

Day after Indian tourist arrested for shoplifting, US embassy in India issues BIG warning, says visa can be revoked, if...

'Don’t think Ranveer Singh has...': R Madhavan explains why his Dhurandhar co-star is not going anywhere despite failures

Bihar Elections: CM Nitish Kumar announces 125 units of 'free electricity' from..., check details here

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama finally address divorce rumors, say 'It was...'

Meet woman, as beautiful as any Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam but did not become IAS officer due to...

Bengaluru small vendors are saying 'NO' to UPI, demands 'Only' cash, are in fear due to...

Meet woman, first IAS officer to officially appoint a female driver, she is from…, her name is..

What is 'PAN-PAN' call that Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight pilot made before diverting flight to Mumbai?

Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says US is working on deal with China's Xi Jinping to impose death penalty for...

Donald Trump hints at India-US trade deal: 'very close to...'

Mohit Suri reveals Aditya Chopra's first reaction after watching Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara: 'What happened to...' | Exclusive

Largest piece of Mars found on earth sold for Rs..., discovered at Sahara Desert, it weighs..., know how it reached earth

UIDAI deactivates Aadhar of deceased persons, disables over 1 crore numbers, starts new service for...

DNA TV Show: Digvijaya Singh's post on Kanwar Yatra stirs row

Blood crisis solved! This country developed universal artificial blood, beneficial in surgeries, emergencies, it's colour is...

How will teams qualify for LA28 cricket? Details emerge as sport returns to Olympics after 128 years

Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to a mid-air engine failure

Before Dhadak 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi was set to romance Triptii Dimri in this romantic drama but he was replaced by...

SL vs BAN: Mahedi Hasan creates history, shatters Harbhajan Singh's 13-year-old record in Colombo T20I

No OTP, no Tatkal ticket: Indian Railways makes Aadhaar OTP verification mandatory for online Tatkal booking; check details

This actress has been banned from driving for 6 months after speeding offense

Will Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah play in 4th Test against England? Report makes BIG claim

Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra, RPower make BIG move to raise Rs 18000 crore through...

Sidhu Moose Wala's world tour announced three years after his death, confused fans ask 'ye sach me mara hai ya...'

Israeli government on verge of collapse? PM Benjamin Netanyahu loses majority as coalition partner quits due to...

Virat Kohli continues to rewrite history books; achieves never-before-seen ICC ranking milestone post T20I, Test retirement

Meet Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s wife Kamna Shukla who played 'biggest' role in his achievement, she is...

Who is Aditya Saurabh? Cracked UPSC with impressive AIR, became IRS officer, now arrested for...

Delhi set to launch India's first net-zero e-waste park in...; its cost is Rs...

Anupam Kher reveals why he doesn't have a biological child with Kirron Kher: 'She conceived once but then...'

BIG statement by US President Donald Trump on India-US trade deal, says, 'We're going to...'

US' BIG statement on Israeli strikes in Syria's capital Damascus, says, 'We are very...'

Among 12 vehicles worldwide, Range Rover SV Masara Edition’s first car in India sold for Rs..., owner is...

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka makes stunning overseas move, signs England legend for his franchise

Delhi Police makes SHOCKING statement, bomb threat emails sent to schools and colleges via..., makes difficult to probe due to...

ITR Filing 2025: Don't panic if you receive Income Tax Department notice, take THESE steps...

Tesla Debuts in India: Model Y SUV costs almost double than in US, China, Germany, check prices here

'How only 1 team has been reprimanded....': Michael Vaughan slams ICC for 'unfair' over rate sanction on England after Lord's victory

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Good news for commuters as 3 more Namo Bharat stations to be operational soon, they are...

Wearing jeans can get you jailed in THIS country, fashion is treated like crime here due to...

'Disgusting...': Rupali Ganguly condemns demolition of Satyajit Ray’s home by Bangladesh govt, says 'under so-called...'

Mujib, Tagore, Satyajit Ray! Why is Muhammad Yunus' Bangladesh bent on demolishing icons of Bengali culture?

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata's firm announces 100 percent variable pay for THESE employees, check here

Viral Video: Dinesh Karthik reveals real story behind RCB star Jitesh Sharma getting stopped at Lord's

SHOCKING! Anchor runs mid-telecast after Israel launches bomb attack on Syrian State TV, watch viral video

‘Will I get justice before I die?’: Actor Bala’s ex-wife shares shocking video from hospital bed, accuses him of assault

Emmy Awards 2025: Severance leads with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin, The Studio; see complete list here

From ragi idli to jowar upma, grilled fish with veggies: Check what's on Parliament's new 'health menu' for MPs

Meet Sumi Har Chowdhury, Bengali actress who worked with Naseeruddin Shah, found wandering on streets, now sent to...

Delhi-NCR news: All Ghaziabad schools to remain shut for 7 days from tomorrow due to...; check details

After approval, Starlink to offer fastest internet speed ranging from..., know what more it offers in India

Anupam Kher says he has hurt Kirron Kher, admits not being in best marriage: 'That’s why I have...'

Kabir Bedi breaks silence on his failed open marriage with first wife Protima, admits being bothered by her...: 'I had hoped that it...'

Salt consumption among Indians is 2.2 times more than WHO limit: ICMR

Ahead of his Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony, Kamal Haasan meets friend Rajinikanth; see viral photos

Political shakeup in Pakistan? President Asif Ali Zardari to be forced to quit, Asim Munir to take over? Defence Minister says...

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issues BIG warning to Israel, US, days after ceasefire, says, 'Tehran ready to...'

Salman Khan makes BIG move, sells his 1318 sq ft apartment for Rs...; it is located in...

ICC Test rankings: Ravindra Jadeja achieves career-best ratings, Joe Root dethrones Harry Brook to reclaim top spot

Tesla vs BYD: Long before Tesla’s entry in India, BYD introduced self-driving tech in budget cars, will now integrate DeepSeek in entry level cars

Why is water turning against us? A story of floods, a warming world, and a question for every generation

Who was Dan Rivera? Famous paranormal investigator died while touring with 'haunted' Annabelle doll

Shocking! Naseeruddin Shah’s co‑star Sumi Har Choudhury found wandering in West Bengal, taken to shelter home

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Races Past Stage 5 of Presale With Weeks to Spare, Raised Figure Crosses $6.5 Million

WTC Points Table 2025-27: Australia dominate after West Indies whitewash, India slip after Lord's heartbreak

Ashutosh Rana addresses Hindi-Marathi language row in Maharashtra: 'Bhasha kabhi bhi vivaad ka...'

Kabir Khan backs Diljit Dosanjh for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'It's unfair to target...'

Not Elon Musk's Tesla, Apple: Most bought US stocks by Indians in last 3 months are...

Axiom-4 Mission: After returning to Earth from ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla will forget THESE things, check full list here

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women live on TV and online?

Anand Mahindra welcomes Elon Musk's Tesla in India: 'Looking forward to seeing you at...'

Top Language Learning Apps Reviewed: Which one suits your style?

Driving Supply Chain Innovation: An Exclusive Interview with Sohit Reddy Kalluru on Tackling Industry Challenges through Mobility and Technology

90% of Indian youth wants to work abroad, but one condition stop them, it is...

Meet woman, daughter of DTC bus driver, a JNU alumna who battled financial woes, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., she is...

Ashish Chanchlani drops new post with Elli AvRam, reveals 'Finally, we have...'

Why Startups That Slow Down Often Get Richer

'It's not too late, please come back': India's World Cup winner urges Virat Kohli to reverse Test retirement after Lord's defeat

How Behavioral Science can Turn Research into Revolution in the Oncology Launches: The Mark of Varun Sharma at Gilead Sciences

Google AI Agent can fight cyber attacks, claims CEO Sundar Pichai, Big Sleep can detect and kill...

Ravi Teja's father Rajagopal Raju passes away at 90

India’s largest private bank worth Rs 1529000 crore plans to reward its shareholders with...

Meet woman, DU grad, who cleared UPSC in her last attempt with AIR..., later became IAS officer, is 'perfect example of beauty with brain', she is...

Israel launches attack on Syrian military headquarters in Damascus, here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shikhar Dhawan to return to Lord's after India's major loss in 3rd Test vs England: 'Ab meri baari hai...'

Shikhar Dhawan to return to Lord's after India's major loss in 3rd Test vs Engla

Fire At Iraq Shopping Mall, At Least 50 Reported Killed; Investigation Underway, Video Surfaces

Fire At Iraq Shopping Mall, At Least 50 Reported Killed; Investigation Underway, Video Surfaces

Ishaan Khatter part of Gully Boy 2? Siddhant Chaturvedi drops major hints about Dhadak 2 crossover with Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster

Ishaan Khatter part of Gully Boy 2? Siddhant Chaturvedi drops major hints about

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sara Tendulkar’s effortless elegance in green steals the spotlight at Wimbledon 2025; SEE PICS

Sara Tendulkar’s effortless elegance in green steals the spotlight at Wimbledon

Will Saiyaara join Bollywood's debut films success club? A preview of successful debutants and debut films

Will Saiyaara join Bollywood's debut films success club? A preview of successful

Meet superstar who came to Mumbai with just Rs 500, earned only Rs 5000 from his debut, now owns 11 luxurious properties, has net worth of Rs...

Meet superstar who came to Mumbai with just Rs 500, earned only Rs 5000 from his

HomeVideos

WORLD

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Bangladesh Unrest 4 Killed in Clashes During NCP Rally in Mujib’s Hometown Curfew Imposed

4 killed in clashes during NCP rally in Mujibur Rahman’s hometown. At least four people were killed and nine others injured in Gopalganj, Bangladesh during clashes surrounding a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally. Violence broke out between supporters of the banned Awami League and police who were trying to control the situation with tear gas and grenades. 22-hour curfew imposed from 8 pm Wednesday; authorities vowed action against attackers. NCP went ahead with its anniversary rally, defying disruptions and damage to the stage and sound system. NCP blamed banned Awami League, vowed own justice if authorities failed. Protesters reportedly attacked police vehicles and the local administrative chief's convoy prompting security forces to open fire. Tensions high as Hasina’s legacy fuels anger, overshadowing her father’s role.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

4 killed in clashes during NCP rally in Mujibur Rahman’s hometown. At least four people were killed and nine others injured in Gopalganj, Bangladesh during clashes surrounding a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally. Violence broke out between supporters of the banned Awami League and police who were trying to control the situation with tear gas and grenades. 22-hour curfew imposed from 8 pm Wednesday; authorities vowed action against attackers. NCP went ahead with its anniversary rally, defying disruptions and damage to the stage and sound system. NCP blamed banned Awami League, vowed own justice if authorities failed. Protesters reportedly attacked police vehicles and the local administrative chief's convoy prompting security forces to open fire. Tensions high as Hasina’s legacy fuels anger, overshadowing her father’s role.

Bangladesh unrest
Bangladesh clashes
ncp rally bangladesh
mujib hometown violence
bangladesh curfew news
ncp protest bangladesh
political violence Bangladesh
bangladesh rally deaths
mujibnagar unrest
bangladesh police action
bangladesh riot update
latest Bangladesh news
sheikh mujibur rahman hometown
ncp bangladesh protest
curfew in bangladesh
Bangladesh political crisis
breaking news Bangladesh
bangladesh violence today
bangladesh security forces
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
"Mughals were brutal and intolerant", "Babur slaughtered entire cities", claims NCERT, Class VIII book says...
"Mughals were brutal and intolerant", claims NCERT book, it says Akbar was...
Blood crisis solved! This country developed universal artificial blood, beneficial in surgeries, emergencies, it's colour is...
Blood crisis solved! This country developed universal artificial blood, with ben
This train is faster than airplane, can cover 1200 km in just 150 minutes, reaches top speed in 7 seconds, it runs from...
This train is faster than airplane, can cover 1200 km in just 150 minutes...
This actress gave money to husband even after divorce, but alcoholism killed him: 'He took steroids with...'
This actress gave money to husband even after divorce, but alcoholism killed him
UIDAI deactivates Aadhar of deceased persons, disables over 1 crore numbers, starts new service for...
UIDAI deactivates Aadhar of deceased persons, disables over 1 crore numbers, sta
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sara Tendulkar’s effortless elegance in green steals the spotlight at Wimbledon 2025; SEE PICS
Sara Tendulkar’s effortless elegance in green steals the spotlight at Wimbledon
Will Saiyaara join Bollywood's debut films success club? A preview of successful debutants and debut films
Will Saiyaara join Bollywood's debut films success club? A preview of successful
Meet superstar who came to Mumbai with just Rs 500, earned only Rs 5000 from his debut, now owns 11 luxurious properties, has net worth of Rs...
Meet superstar who came to Mumbai with just Rs 500, earned only Rs 5000 from his
From Sheila Ki Jawani, Kala Chashma to Kamli: Katrina Kaif unforgettable dance numbers
From Sheila Ki Jawani, Kala Chashma to Kamli: Katrina Kaif unforgettable dance..
Is Katrina Kaif 'Runaway Bride' of Bollywood? 5 times actress has run away from weddings in films
Is Katrina Kaif 'Runaway Bride' of Bollywood? 5 times actress eloped in films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE