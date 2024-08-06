Bangladesh Political Crisis How Ex-Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Came To India

Anti-Government protests turned deadly in Bangladesh demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled to India, protesters stormed her official residence in Dhaka. Indian security agencies were prepared for any contingency as Sheikh Hasina was headed towards India. IAF radars were monitoring air space over Bangladesh and detected an aircraft around 3 PM coming towards India. The aircraft was allowed to move inside India as the air defence personnel knew who was inside the plane. In a bid to provide safe passage, two Rafale jets from the 101 squadron from Hashimara air base in Bengal were airborne.