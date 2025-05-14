Bangladesh News Ex-Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid Allegedly Flees Country In Lungi At Midnight

Former Prez Abdul Hamid left Bangladesh for Thailand in wee hours last week. He becomes the latest Awami League leader to slip out of the country after the fall of Sheikh Hasina regime. His exit coincides with the interim govt of Muhammad Yunus banning the Awami League. Abdul Hamid served as the President of Bangladesh for two terms- from 2013 to 2023. He is also a co-accused in at least one case of murder filed against ousted PM Sheikh Hasina. Hamid boarded a Thai Airways flight from Dhaka in a wheelchair, wearing a Lungi. A high-level probe has been constituted to investigate into Hamid's escape.