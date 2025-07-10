Bangladesh News Did Sheikh Hasina Give Shoot Order Against Protesters What Leaked Audio Suggests

Bangladesh News: Did Sheikh Hasina Give Shoot Order Against Protesters? What Leaked Audio Suggests A leaked audio recording of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, verified by BBC, revealed she authorized her security forces to "use lethal weapons" against protesters and that "wherever they find [them], they will shoot". Last year, Bangladesh saw a deadly crackdown on student-led protests and according to the audio of one of her phone calls, she allowed use of lethal force against the protesters. #bangladesh #bangladeshnews #sheikhhasina #protestinbangladesh