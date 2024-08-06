Bangladesh Latest News Curfew To End All Educational Institutions Factories Set To Reopen

The curfew will be in effect from 1 am tonight till 6 am tomorrow Tuesday. From tomorrow Tuesday morning, all educational institutions including government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, private institutions, factories, schools, colleges, madrassas, and universities will open in Bangladesh. This is Exclusive DNA information from our Bangladesh correspondent Salim Reza.