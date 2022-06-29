Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary calls repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar a ‘feasible’ solution

Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh MB Momen on June 29 called repatriation of Rohingiya refugees to Myanmar a feasible solution.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.