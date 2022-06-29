हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Bangladesh Foreign Secretary calls repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar a ‘feasible’ solution
Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh MB Momen on June 29 called repatriation of Rohingiya refugees to Myanmar a feasible solution.
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall