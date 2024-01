Bangladesh Elections 2024: Amid Tight Security, PM Sheikh Hasina To Cruise To 5th Victory Unopposed

Bangladesh began voting for its general elections early today January 6, amid pre-poll violence and opposition calls for a boycott of the incumbent government and its candidate, current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Notably, however, despite the opposition, protests, and claims of coercion, Hasina looks set for a fifth clean sweep in the country amid a lack of a significant rival option.