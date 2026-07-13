Bangkok Fire Accident 27 Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Pub In Bangkok Several Others Hospitalised
At least 27 people were killed after a massive Bangkok pub fire. The blaze erupted at a packed pub around midnight in Bangkok. Sixty-three people were hospitalised with twenty-two remaining in critical condition.
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At least 27 people were killed after a massive Bangkok pub fire. The blaze erupted at a packed pub around midnight in Bangkok. Sixty-three people were hospitalised with twenty-two remaining in critical condition.