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Bangkok Fire Accident: 27 Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Pub In Bangkok, Several Others Hospitalised

Bangkok Fire Accident: 27 Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Pub In Bangkok, Several Others Hospitalised

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Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 09:49 AM IST

Bangkok Fire Accident 27 Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Pub In Bangkok Several Others Hospitalised

At least 27 people were killed after a massive Bangkok pub fire. The blaze erupted at a packed pub around midnight in Bangkok. Sixty-three people were hospitalised with twenty-two remaining in critical condition.

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At least 27 people were killed after a massive Bangkok pub fire. The blaze erupted at a packed pub around midnight in Bangkok. Sixty-three people were hospitalised with twenty-two remaining in critical condition.

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