Baloch conference in accuses Pakistan for human rights abuses in UK Parliament

UK Parliamentarians, human rights experts, Baloch and Sindhi political activists during an event in the House of Parliament have held Pakistan accountable for human rights violations in its Balochistan province. The meeting tiltled “Baloch Lives Matter’’ was organised by Baloch Human Rights Council. The experts stressed the need for the accountability of those responsible for enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and resource exploitations in Balochistan.