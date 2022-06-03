Baloch activists living abroad hold protest against Pakistan for 1998 nuclear tests

A series of nuclear tests were conducted on May 28, 1998 by Pakistan in Balochistan’s Chagai district. The tests were done just in haste, as no requisite drill and ground realisation was done, resulting in the destruction of generations in the region. It has not only caused a series of damage to flora and fauna, but the radioactivity has affected the soil of the area. The generation of Chagai in Balochistan have developed genetic abnormalities. Baloch political activists living in Europe have conducted anti-Pakistan protests to demand the international community to ban Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. The Free Balochistan Movement marks the day as ‘Youm-e-Aasrokh’ or a `day of sorrow’ and holds Pakistan responsible for committing a war crime for deliberately choosing Balochistan to test the nuclear bomb.In Amsterdam, the Baloch National Movement distributed pamphlets to raise awareness about nuclear tests in Chagai. The demonstrators were holding placards and banners, highlighting the severe impact of nuclear radiation in Balochistan after the nuclear test. A huge number of local people were attracted and expressed their concern and solidarity to the people of Balochistan against the nuclear test by Pakistan. The Baloch political activists also raised the issue of human rights violations in Balochistan by the Pakistan Army.They highlighted concern about enforced disappearances in the province and said that the silence of the international community and civilised world on the ongoing human rights situation in Balochistan was emboldening repressive state like Pakistan to continue the human rights violations and to suppress the Baloch voices for freedom.