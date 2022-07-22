Axis of Evil vs Axis of Good What Russia-Iran coalition means for the world

At the time when world is having a tough time due to current oil crisis, an anti-US coalition of world’s two biggest oil producing nations- Russia and Iran is a matter of concern. Russia and Iran are calling this coalition as ‘Axis of Good’ against the American term used by then President George W Bush for trio of Iran, Iraq and North Korea--Axis of Evil. Geo Strategic Expert Major (Retd) Amit Bansal analyses the situation in this video.