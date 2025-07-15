Axiom 4 Mission Shubhanshu Shukla Begins 22-Hour Journey Back to Earth Aboard Dragon Spacecraft

Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), marking the beginning of his 21-hour-long journey back to Earth. Shukla, who made history as the first Indian to visit the ISS, departed aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft at 4:35 pm IST today, alongside his fellow Axiom-4 (Ax-4) crewmates. The undocking process began with a heartfelt farewell ceremony, where Shukla reflected on his mission and India’s growing presence in space. “Today’s India looks ambitious from space, fearless, confident, and full of pride Today’s India still looks ‘saare jahan se accha’,” he said, echoing the words of India’s first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma.