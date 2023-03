Australian PM Anthony Albanese receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi

Australian PM Antony Albanese welcomed by PM Modi in Delhi. He accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. He also inspected the Tri-Services Guard of Honour. Albanese thanked PM Modi for the “warm welcome” Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese is on a 4-day visit to India. India is Australia’s 9th trading partner.