{"id":"2921723","source":"DNA","title":"Australia will introduce new laws to 'unmask' online trolls","section":"World","slug":"","section_id":"8","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Australia will introduce legislation to make social media giants provide details of users who post defamatory comments, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday. This move is taken to protect Australians from online abuse and harassment.","summary":"Australia will introduce legislation to make social media giants provide details of users who post defamatory comments, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday. This move is taken to protect Australians from online abuse and harassment.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/world/video-australia-will-introduce-new-laws-to-unmask-online-trolls-2921723","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007541-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/unmask_n.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638195602","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:50 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:50 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921723"}