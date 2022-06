Astronomers discover mysterious repeating Radio Bursts waves from far away galaxy

In radio astronomy, a fast radio burst (FRB) is a transient radio pulse of length ranging from a fraction of a millisecond to a few milliseconds, caused by some mysterious high-energy astrophysical process that has not yet been discovered. Astronomers estimate the average FRB releases as much energy in a millisecond (one-thousandth of a second) as the Sun puts out in 3 days (which is over 250,000 seconds).