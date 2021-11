{"id":"2918855","source":"DNA","title":"Astronaut Wang Yaping becomes first Chinese woman to walk in space ","section":"World","slug":"","section_id":"8","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Astronaut Wang Yaping became the first woman to walk in space after she took part in Shenzhou-13 mission's first extravehicular activity with mission commander Zhai Zhigang.","summary":"Astronaut Wang Yaping became the first woman to walk in space after she took part in Shenzhou-13 mission's first extravehicular activity with mission commander Zhai Zhigang.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/world/video-astronaut-wang-yaping-becomes-first-chinese-woman-to-walk-in-space-2918855","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/08/1004413-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/0811_DNA_CHINESE_WOMAN.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1636390802","publish_date":"Nov 08, 2021, 10:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 08, 2021, 10:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918855"}