Assam: Over 100 delegates participate in Day-1 of G-20 Meeting in Dibrugarh

Assam’s first G20 meeting began on March 24 and will continue till March 25. Over 100 foreign delegates from the member countries arrived at Manohari, the tea retreat in Assam’s Dibrugarh. “Over 100 foreign delegates have reached Dibrugarh. The session for today is Circular bio-economy, which was inaugurated by Dr S Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology. There will be a total of 6 topics of discussion in today's session,” informed Biswajit Pegu, Deputy Commissioner, Dibrugarh. “We are planning to take guests for a visit on a cruise where we have arranged dinner for the delegates,” Deputy Commissioner added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha
