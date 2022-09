Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Explained | How the world is reacting & what is India’s stand?

For decades, the province of Nagorno-Karabakh has been a centre of conflict between Armenia & Azerbaijan. Both sides were engaged in an armed territorial conflict in 2020 until a truce was mediated by Russia. Now, the conflict has sparked again with both sides engaging in the worst clashes since 2020. Watch this video to know all about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict