Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Armed with drone: 15-year-old boy who stopped Russian tanks with help of his toy drone

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for more 100 days and it has already witnessed untold tragedies and loss of life at an alarming rate.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.