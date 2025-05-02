Argentina Earthquake 74 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Argentina Tsunami Warning In Southern Coast

Argentina Earthquake: 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Argentina, Tsunami Warning In Southern Coast Massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Argentina’s coast near Ushuaia in the Drake Passage, triggering a tsunami alert. The US Geological Survey recorded the tremors at 12:58:26 UTC. Authorities have urged people to move inland and seek higher ground. The US Tsunami Warning System issued a hazardous waves alert for coastal areas within 300 km of the epicentre, impacting parts of southern Argentina and Chile. (Argentina Earthquake 2025, 7.4 Earthquake Argentina, Drake Passage earthquake, tsunami alert Argentina Chile, USGS earthquake update, Argentina Chile tsunami warning, Ushuaia earthquake news, natural disaster South America May 2025)